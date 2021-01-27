Crypto Asset Management Market to Undertake Strapping Revenue of USD 1.1 billion and CAGR of +23% by 2028 | Altairian Capital, BitGo, Coinbase, Koine Finance, Crypto Finance AG, Ledger, Digital Asset Custody Company, Exodus Movement, Gemini, ICONOMI, itBit, Metaco SA, Vo1t, Xapo

The global Crypto Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2021 to USD 1.1 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +23% during the forecast period.

Crypto-assets are a broad term covering all assets stored on distributed ledgers. This includes all cryptocurrencies as well as non-currency assets such as security tokens and utility tokens. Crypto Asset Management allows investors to eliminate the need for managing multiple accounts and wallets, by consolidating diverse holdings in one platform, while providing improved portfolio management tools.

North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering crypto asset management solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have stable economic conditions and expected to be major contributors to the growth of the crypto asset management market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of crypto asset management solutions and services. The major vendors, such as Coinbase, Crypto Finance, Gemini, and BitGo, offer enhanced crypto asset management solutions to cater to the needs of customers, which fuels the growth of the global crypto asset management market in North America.

Top Vendors of Crypto Asset Management Market:-

Altairian Capital (UK)

BitGo (US)

Coinbase (US)

Koine Finance (UK)

Crypto Finance AG (Switzerland)

Ledger (France)

Digital Asset Custody Company (US)

Exodus Movement

Gemini (US)

ICONOMI (SIovenia)

itBit (US)

Metaco SA (Switzerland)

Vo1t (UK)

and Xapo (US).

It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Crypto Asset Management Market. In addition, the research evaluated key market aspects, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, import, gross margin, demand, and much more.

Crypto Asset Management market segmentation, by Solution

Custodian Solution

Wallet Management

Crypto Asset Management market segmentation, by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Crypto Asset Management market segmentation, by Application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Healthcare and Education

Manufacturing and Transportation

Travel and Tourism

Construction and Retail

Others (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Regional Analysis For Crypto Asset Management Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crypto Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crypto Asset Management Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of the Crypto Asset Management Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

This incredibly surveyed statistical report additionally tries to realise the procedures taken by means of the vendors inside the Global Crypto Asset Management Market to offer product differentiation via Porter’s 5 forces evaluation that is inventive. With this, it additionally figures out ways through which these organizations can reinforce their stand inside the marketplace and increase their revenues in the course of the forecast tenure.

