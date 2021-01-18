Crypto Asset Management Market 2020-2027 | BitGo, Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Exodus Movement,, Olymp Capital

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Crypto Asset Management Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Crypto Asset Management report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Crypto Asset Management report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Market Analysis: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Global Crypto Asset Management Market is driven by rapid growth in the crypto currency market, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 94.66 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 337.66 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Crypto asset management can be defined as a platform which enables investor to invest & manage the digital assets & crypto currencies. This platform keeps the fund safe & prevents theft of cryptocurrencies. It has many features such as backup of storage wallet, control & flexibility over the transactions, proper record of virtual assets through block chain, & others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth & investment in the crypto currency market as there was high rate of return in the year 2017.

Increasing needs for the security of crypto currency assets as there is no statutory framework regarding this particular virtual asset.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of statutory & regulatory framework of cryptocurrency market across the globe which is the major restraint.

Safety of client’s fund is a barrier for increasing the demand for cryptocurrency as there is no standards and policy related to crypto currency in many countries..

Segmentation: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

By Platform Platform Custodian Solution Wallet Management By Deployment Type On-Premises Cloud By End-User Institutions Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Hedge Funds Brokerage Firms Others Retail and Ecommerce Others By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Olymp Capital announced the launch of first comprehensive Crypto Asset Fund & Block chain in Europe.

In August 2018, USD 22.7 million has been raised for Institutional Crypto Asset Management Platform by SFOX. This will increase the demand by institutions in crypto currency & its management.

Competitive Analysis: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Global crypto asset management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of crypto asset management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in crypto asset management market are BitGo, Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Exodus Movement, Inc., Olymp Capital, Digital Asset Custody Company, Inc., Iconomi Ltd., itbit, Ledger SAS., METACO, Vo1t, Xapo and SFOX Inc.

Research Methodology: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The Crypto Asset Management Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Crypto Asset Management Market.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Crypto Asset Management Market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Crypto Asset Management Market.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Crypto Asset Management Market industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Crypto Asset Management Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Crypto Asset Management Market The data analysis present in the Crypto Asset Management Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on Crypto Asset Management Market

