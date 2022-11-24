Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazil ahead Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted within the group’s 2-0 win over Serbia on the World Cup on Thursday.

Neymar injured his proper ankle within the second half and was substituted within the 79th minute. He was tackled exhausting a number of instances throughout the match and was limping and grimacing earlier than having to depart the sphere.

He was in tears on the bench as docs started treating him within the ultimate minutes of the sport at Lusail Stadium. He pulled his shirt over his head as docs taped ice round his foot. He went into the locker room limping and with a swollen ankle.

Brazil physician Rodrigo Lasmar didn’t speculate on the extent of the damage, saying Neymar’s situation can be evaluated.

“Let’s see how he responds,” Lasmar informed Brazilian media. “We’ve got began with the therapy however we should be cautious and be affected person. It’s too early to say something. We’ll see the way it progresses.”

Neymar had a sequence of accidents for the reason that 2018 World Cup however arrived in Qatar in good kind. On the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, his event ended with a again damage within the quarterfinals towards Colombia, when he needed to be taken off the sphere on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Neymar has but to win a significant title with the nationwide group. He helped the “Seleção” win the 2013 Confederations Cup and its first Olympic gold medal on the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Video games.

With 75 objectives for the nationwide group, he’s two shy of Pelé’s scoring report.

