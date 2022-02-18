Crunchyroll now has what Netflix doesn’t have

The Crunchyroll platform is just a step ahead of Netflix, and that certainly shouldn’t displease anime fans. We take stock of this novelty, which you can use now.

Streaming Services on the Nintendo Switch

Not many streaming services are currently available on the Nintendo Switch. So far, the console is even lagging behind PlayStation and Xbox, offering its users only Hulu, YouTube, Twitch and, exclusively in Japan, Niconico.

It is currently unknown when Netflix will be added to the catalogue. In the past, Nintendo said the platform could be accessed through the Switch, but so far this hasn’t been done. And as a result, Crunchyroll is just a step ahead of Netflix, and that might excite all anime fans (especially those who have been keen to watch Demon Slayer Season 2).

Very good news for anime fans

Starting today, Crunchyroll is available to download for free on the Nintendo Switch eShop. You can watch anime on your Switch, while premium subscribers can watch shows in offline mode (which is great for long trips).

There’s a new way to watch Crunchyroll anime now on @NintendoAmerica Switch

LEARN MORE: https://t.co/peIQjWAAje pic.twitter.com/vCaEhmnSSE

February 17, 2022

Here’s a new way to watch Crunchyroll anime, available now on @NintendoAmerica’s Switch.

For your part, do you intend to benefit from this novelty? We’ll let you answer this question via our poll and via our comments section! And if you want to know what is Crunchyroll’s promising anime straight after Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out our previous article on the subject.