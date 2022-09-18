Grab My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 2 and binge before the My Hero Academia Season 6 release date arrives! Pic credit: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has a vast library of anime, but sometimes you want to own what you’re watching. Share your favorite series with someone who might not be able to get an account or is debating about getting an account.

After all, there are plenty of services to choose from, and some streaming sites share the same content. But when you love a series and want to watch it regardless of having the internet, nothing beats DVDs and Blu-rays.

And Crunchyroll is all about giving the fans what they want. So, this December, head to the Crunchyroll site, and snag some of these titles!

If you can only afford one complete series, go for the limited edition! Pic credit: Crunchyroll

December 6, 2022

Crunchyroll is starting with a Limited Edition set! Make sure to check Crunchyroll frequently to stay notified of any changes.

Moushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is about Rudy, a 34-year-old underachiever who gets run over by a truck. But he’s reborn as a baby and decides his next life will be different.

He’s determined to seize every opportunity and acquires friends and magic skills to help him. Will Rudy succeed this time?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 1 Limited Edition Blu-ray and DVD comes with: an art book, four art cards, a fabric poster, and a collectible box. The special features are: Textless Opening and Ending Songs, Promo Videos, Commercials, and a 10-minute Voice Actor Q&A. Pre-order it now for $63.74.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 1 Standard Edition Blu-ray and DVD comes with Textless Opening and Ending Songs, Promo Videos, and Commercials. Pre-order now for $48.74.

The Case Study of Vanitas

The Case Study of Vanitas centers on a young vampire, Noe, who comes to Paris searching for a cursed grimoire. But when he meets its owner, the human doctor Vanitas, he’s forced to help him find a cure for the curse that ails vampires.

Can they save the vampires, or will the cursed grimoire be their death?

It is available on Blu-ray only and comes with Web Previews, Promo Videos, and Textless Opening and Ending Songs. Pre-order it now for $48.74.

December 13, 2022

Black Clover season 3 has been removed from the Crunchyroll site for unknown reasons. Hopefully, they will add it back before December arrives.

Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside

Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside is about a young man, Red, who’s convinced he’s not needed in the Hero’s Party, so he heads to the countryside to start a quiet life as an apothecary. But he learns that you can’t outrun your past.

As a beautiful adventurer enters his shop, his quiet life is turned upside down.

Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray and DVD comes with: a 12×18 Fabric Poster, Chibi Sticker Sheet, 64-page Art Book, six Art Cards, Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: Lightning Round, Promo Videos, Commercials, and Textless Opening and Ending Songs. Pre-order it now for $63.74.

Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: The Complete Series Standard Edition Blu-ray and DVD come with: Promo Videos, Commercials, and Textless Opening and Ending Songs. Pre-order it now for $48.74.

Black Clover

Black Clover season 3 on Blu-ray.

Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD

Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD, is set in a world where a mysterious illness has many people in comas. But an underground realm beneath Antarctica has been discovered as its origin.

While many enter to find resources and strange creatures, one man is determined to find a cure.

Only available on Blu-ray and comes with: Promo Videos, Commercials, and Textless Opening and Ending Songs. Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD, is the first season. Pre-order it now for $48.74.

December 20, 2022

Don’t go overboard! The 20th has the most releases!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc follows Tanjiro and his friends to volunteer for a mission in the Entertainment District. They encounter a new and flashy ally as he hunts down a mighty demon dwelling in the Entertainment District.

No special features are listed, and it’s only available on Blu-ray. However, you can pre-order it now for $48.74.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 2

My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 2 is full of explosions as Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto train under Endeveaor for their work-study. Endeavor is trying to come to terms with being the new Number 1 Hero and father.

While our favorite villains try to get back on their feet, a new threat emerges to challenge them. And they don’t care who they must take down to achieve their goals!

My Hero Academia: Season 5 Part 2 Limited Edition comes with: a 64-page Hardcover Art Book With Cast Interviews, My Villian Academia Embroided Patch, Ochaco Acrylic Keychain, My Hero Academia Season 5: Villain Lightning Round, OVA 1: HLB, OVA 2: Laugh! As If You Are in Hell, Promo Video, and Textless Opening and Closing Songs. Pre-order it now for $63.74.

My Hero Academia: Season 5 Part 2 Standard Edition comes with: My Hero Academia Season 5: Villian Lighting Round, OVA 1: HLB, OVA 2: Laugh! As If You Are in Hell, Promo Video, and Textless Opening and Closing Songs. Pre-order it for $48.74; both editions are available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Requiem of the Rose King Part 1

Requiem of the Rose King Part 1 takes us back to the War of the Roses in England. Richard’s father, the Duke of York, intends to take the crown, and Richard wants this to happen.

But Richard has a secret, and the House of Lanchester won’t make things easy.

Only available on Blu-ray and comes with: Special Promo Videos, Character Promo Videos, Promo Videos, and a Textless Closing Song. Pre-order it now for $48.74.

Scarlet Nexus Season 1 Part 2

Scarlet Nexus: Season 1 Part 2 strives to answer questions from Part 1. Who controls the Others, and why? Yuito and Kasane’s hunt leads them to a 2,000 year-old-man across space and time.

Will knowing the truth make things easier, or are they doomed?

Only available on Blu-ray and comes with: Promo Videos, Textless Opening, and Ending Songs. Pre-order it now for $48.74.

December 27, 2022

Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you can’t give someone or yourself a present. And both of them are only available on Blu-ray.

She Professed Herself a Pupil of the Wise Man: The Complete Season

Sakimori was testing looks on his famous VRMMO character, Danblf, only to wake up the following day inside the game! And to make things even more complicated, he’s in a girl’s body?!

Going by Mira, he must convince the people that he’s the student of the missing mage and figure out how he wound up like this.

It comes with: She Professed Herself Looking for More Wise Men, The Wise Man Who Creates Happiness, The Wise Man of Bonds, The Wise Man of Updates, Promo Videos, Textless Opening, and Closing Songs. Pre-order for $48.74.

Seven Days War

Seven Days War is the only movie on this list and the cheapest at $26.24 for the pre-order. It starts as what should be the final camping trip Chiyo has with her friends.

And Mamoru’s last chance to tell her how he feels when the group finds a kid in need. Mamoru decides to lead a resistance against the immigration officers. It only comes with Promo Videos.