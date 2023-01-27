Friday, January 27, 2023
Crump says arrest of 5 Black Memphis officers should be blueprint for cases involving white officers
World 

Nidhi Gandhi

A day after 5 Black Memphis cops had been arrested for his or her involvement in a Jan. 7 encounter with Tyre Nichols, who died three days later, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump held a press convention. Crump, who represents the Nichols household, stated the velocity at which the officers had been arrested needs to be a blueprint for all circumstances of alleged police violence, no matter whether or not the officers are Black or white.

