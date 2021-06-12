Cruise Market by Type – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

A cruise ship is a passenger ship where the trip and ship amenities itself are a part of a luxurious experience. Generally, the length of the cruise ship is 1,187 feet, the tonnage for a passenger cruise is 225,300 tons, and max crew-passenger capacity of almost 8,500. The world’s largest cruise ship is Royal Caribbean Internationals harmony of the seas, which was launched in 2016 that has a gross tonnage of 226,963 and length of about 1,188.1 ft with a passenger capacity of 6,780. Cruising has led to an increase in the tourism industry.

The key factors that drive the growth of the market are the rise in tourism & hospitality industry due to a rise in economy and high disposable income. However, the high costs associated with cruises and clean sailing through strict regulations act as restraints for the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, the increasing demand for river cruises continues to boost the market growth in future.

The market segmentation is based on type. By type the market is divided into adventure cruises, Christmas cruises, classic cruises, contemporary cruise, family cruises, LGBT cruises, luxury cruises, ultra-luxury cruises, and river cruises. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players profiled in the report include Hyundai Heavy Industry Co. Ltd, Dsme Co. Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Meyer Werft Gmbh & Co. Kg, Fincantieri S.P.A., Mitsubishi Heavy Industry. Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., China State Shipbuilding Corporation, MV WERFTEN Wismar GmbH, and Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the cruise market report.

In-depth analysis has been carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023, which helps identify prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence of the industry helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Cruise Market Key Segments:

Type

Adventure cruises

Christmas cruises

Classic cruises

Contemporary cruise

Family cruise

LGBT cruise

Luxury cruises

Ultra-luxury cruises

River cruises

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

LAMEA Latin America The Middle East Africa



Key Players In The Value Chain

Hyundai Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Dsme Co. Ltd

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Meyer Werft Gmbh & Co. Kg

Fincantieri S.P.A.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industry. Ltd.

Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

MV WERFTEN Wismar GmbH

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

