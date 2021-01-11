Crucial MX500 Super SSD gets a big discount on the starting price

If you’re looking to add more storage to your desktop or laptop as long as you have a 2.5-inch slot, here’s a good plan for the 500GB Crucial MX500.

Crucial MX500: A powerful SSD for more speed

Crucial HDDs, SSDs and M.2 NVMe are currently very affordable and we as consumers benefit from them. Today, with a capacity of 500GB and a 2.5-inch SSD format, it is the MX500’s turn to lower its price.

The latter offers very good flow as it can get up to 560 MB / s when reading and up to 510 MB / s when writing. This is possible thanks to Micron’s NAND 3D memory. You should also know that there is a data protection system against power failures as well as AES 256-bit encryption to protect your data.

This Crucial MX500 SSD used to be priced at $ 71.99, now it’s $ 55.77. This is a good plan to increase disk space and give your operating system a boost. Otherwise, we also have an EPOS gaming headset for a good price to keep gamers happy.

Why fall for this SSD?

Good value for money. Powerful read / write SSD encryption for data protection

