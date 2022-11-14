Crown Handler Chapter 3 release date in April 2023 hyped by spy movie trailer, new key visual

Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 3 key visible. Pic credit score: @pripri_anime/Twitter

The Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 3 launch date in Japan is on April 7, 2023!

On November 13, 2022, the official Twitter account for the Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime film sequence revealed that its long-awaited third installment with a brand new trailer PV.

The publish additionally included a brand new key visible, which could be seen right here:

In the important thing visible the Duke of Arkham makes a huge effect.

A brand new trailer for Princess Principal: Crown Deal with – Chapter 3 has additionally been launched and could be watched on Emotion Label’s official YouTube channel right here:

The trailer teases how the spies go undercover within the dwelling of younger Princess Mary.

The place can I watch the anime and movies?

Princess Principal Crown Handler Chapter 1 and a couple of will likely be made out there on streaming companies in Japan so followers can refresh their reminiscences in time for Chapter 3’s premiere. You can too binge-watch the unique anime TV sequence Princess Principal and watch the primary movie on HIDIVE.

Princess Principal: Crown Handler is a six-part Japanese spy, motion anime movie sequence, and a sequel to the 2017 anime TV sequence Princess Principal. The movie sequence is produced by Actas and distributed by Showgate. Masaki Tachibana is directing the sequence with scripts by Noboru Kimura. The principle solid consists of Aoi Koga, Akira Sekine, You Taichi, Akari Kageyama, and Nozomi Furuki.

What’s the plot of Princess Principal: Crown Handler movie sequence?

The movie follows Ange, Princess Charlotte, Dorothy, Beatrice, and Chise Toudou, who’re all members of Staff White Pigeon. Staff White Pigeon is assigned to research Bishop, the Commonwealth spy inside the Kingdom’s royal household, and to find the place his true loyalties lie.

When Bishop is abruptly killed throughout an assassination try on Prince Richard, the White Pigeons are tasked with discovering the Cavorite bombs that had been stolen from the Commonwealth. After the White Pigeons handle to resolve the bomb case they uncover that Prince Richard is the mastermind behind latest occasions. Richard invitations Charlotte to affix him in executing his plan to reform the Kingdom.

In March 2020, the manufacturing of Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 1 was accomplished with the change of Koga changing Ayaka Imamura because the voice actress for Ange because of well being issues. In July 2021, the employees and solid for Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 2 had been revealed and its manufacturing was accomplished in August. In November 2022, the employees and solid for Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 3 was revealed.

Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 1 was launched on February 11, 2021 in Japan whereas its sequel Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 2 was launched on September 23. The second movie left followers with a serious cliffhanger as a malevolent group emerged from the shadows and began to clear their method to the throne of Albion.

