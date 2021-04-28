Crowdfunding Market Trends | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global crowdfunding market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Crowdfunding constitutes of raising funds for a project, business, or charitable cause with small contributions from a large group of people. It utilizes various means for funding, including equity investment, P2P lending, reward-based, donation-based, and hybrid crowdfunding models. Crowdfunding is majorly carried out online through websites and social media platforms by making the market directly accessible for the funders without any involvement of banks or venture capitalists. It is a more scalable, flexible, and efficient fund-raising solution as compared to the conventional methods.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled several non-profit organizations to provide financial support via crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns give access to more extensive networks of people in a shorter timeframe. Moreover, the growing social media influence enables individuals to provide feedback and vital information for the demand and development of the product. Furthermore, the launch of crowdfunding features, such as Sponsorships by YouTube, facilitates platform creators to monetize their content and enhance audience engagement, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is expected to drive the market for crowdfunding in the coming years.

Crowdfunding Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Patreon Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Hybrid

Reward-based

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Entrepreneurship

Social Cause

Movies and Theater

Real Estate

Music

Technology

Publishing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Consumer Credit Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-credit-market

Foreign Exchange Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foreign-exchange-market

Sukuk Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sukuk-market

Factoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/factoring-market

E-Invoicing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-invoicing-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group