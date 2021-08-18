Crowdfunding Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global crowdfunding market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Crowdfunding constitutes of raising funds for a project, business, or charitable cause with small contributions from a large group of people. It utilizes various means for funding, including equity investment, P2P lending, reward-based, donation-based, and hybrid crowdfunding models. Crowdfunding is majorly carried out online through websites and social media platforms by making the market directly accessible for the funders without any involvement of banks or venture capitalists. It is a more scalable, flexible, and efficient fund-raising solution as compared to the conventional methods.
Market Trends
The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled several non-profit organizations to provide financial support via crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns give access to more extensive networks of people in a shorter timeframe. Moreover, the growing social media influence enables individuals to provide feedback and vital information for the demand and development of the product. Furthermore, the launch of crowdfunding features, such as Sponsorships by YouTube, facilitates platform creators to monetize their content and enhance audience engagement, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is expected to drive the market for crowdfunding in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- CircleUp Network Inc.
- Crowdfunder Inc.
- Fundable LLC
- Fundrise LLC
- GoFundMe Inc.
- Indiegogo Inc.
- Patreon Inc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and geography.
Breakup by Type:
- P2P Lending
- Equity Investment
- Hybrid
- Reward-based
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Entrepreneurship
- Social Cause
- Movies and Theater
- Real Estate
- Music
- Technology
- Publishing
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
