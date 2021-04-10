Crowd-Shipping Services Market Thriving Massive CAGR by 2028| Quero Frete, Exuva, Shipit, Traansmission, Sheaply, SendThruMe, DropTrip, Shipooling

Crowdsourced delivery, also known as crowdsourced shipping, is an emerging method of fulfillment that leverages networks of local, non-professional couriers to deliver packages to customers’ doors.

The customer places an order on the website or on the app of the crowdsourced delivery company. He indicates the retailers on the website where the products are available. A task is created. The courier visits the stores, finds the requested items and delivers them.

Crowdsourced delivery is a system of employing contractors to carry out deliveries using their own vehicles, going from warehouses, stores or fulfillment centers to the customer.

Last mile delivery is defined as the movement of goods from a transportation hub to the final delivery destination. The final delivery destination is typically a personal residence. The focus of last mile logistics is to deliver items to the end user as fast as possible.

Crowd logistics is an alternative to traditional home deliveries by parcel companies and is believed to be more sustainable. The idea of crowd logistics is that parcels and passengers are co-transported along a passenger trip that was intended to be made for another purpose.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Quero Frete

Exuva

Shipit

Traansmission

Sheaply

SendThruMe

DropTrip

Shipooling

Market segmentation:

On the basis of types

Solution

Service

On the basis of applications

IT

Manufacturing

Transportation

Other

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Crowd-Shipping Services market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

