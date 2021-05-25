Crowd Management System Market Growth and Forecast by 2030

Global Crowd Management System Market: Introduction

Crowd management system is a platform which enables state governments / local agencies and administrators / organizers of events and venues of mass gatherings to manage the crowd effectively and efficiently on a real-time basis.

Global Crowd Management System Market – Dynamics

Large-scale Adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) Platform

Adoption of the IoT platform has increased significantly across the globe. Rise in demand for smart devices and a strong communication base has furthered the adoption of IoT. Governments of various countries are focusing on increasing the usage of smart systems and smart devices. Digitization benefits with regards to security and safety of individuals within a crowd can be efficiently managed in real-time by the crowd management system. Crowd management systems also eliminate the potential risk of terrorist activity as well as any mishaps within the crowd.

Threat of Cyber-attacks

Advancements in technology have resulted in high threat of security breach and cyber-attacks. This may lead to breach of personal information of customers such as names, IDs, and phone numbers. Developers are adopting measures to tackle the issue of cyber-attacks. However, risks related to data breach by hackers are still very high. Data breach could lead to serious security concerns during an event or at a public area.

North America to Dominate the Global Crowd Management System Market

In terms of region, the global crowd management system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the crowd management system market during the forecast period due to strong adoption of advance technology at public places and public events for crowd management.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Crowd Management System Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately impact the global crowd management system market. Lockdown in various nations has put a hold on public gatherings. Rising awareness of social distancing is also limiting the number of public gatherings, which is indirectly hampering the growth of the crowd management system market.

Global Crowd Management System Market – Competition Landscape

In April 2019, Appen Limited announced the acquisition of Figure Eight. With the partnership, customers of Figure Eight will have access to Appen Limited’s extensive crowd resources directly through the Figure Eight platform.

Global Crowd Management System Market: Segmentation

The global crowd management system market can be segmented based on:

Component

Application

Region

Global Crowd Management System Market, by Component

Based on component, the global crowd management system market can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Crowd Management System Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global crowd management system market can be segregated into:

Customer Management

Marketing Campaign Measurement

Market Forecasting

Pricing Analytics

