Crowd Analytics Market Worldwide Business Growth And Consumption Status, Segmentation And Drivers, Industry Survey And Trend

The Global Crowd Analytics Market accounted for USD 402.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

Key Players/Competitors/Vendors: The report offers a complete analysis of various companies including

Nokia, AGT International GmbH, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Walkbase, SPIGIT, INC., Sightcorp, Wavestore, Savannah Simulations, CrowdANALYTIX Inc., Securion Systems, Crowd Dynamics, and Geodan, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., and others.

Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Crowd Analytics Market

Increasing need for BI solutions

Increased spending on analytics tools and solutions

Increasing security threats and need for intelligent video systems

High initial upfront cost

Company Share Analysis: Global Crowd Analytics Market

The report for crowd analytics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Global Crowd Analytics Market: Table of Contents

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Crowd Analytics market?

market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Crowd Analytics market?

market? What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Crowd Analytics market?

market? Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the Porter’s five forces analysis of the Crowd Analytics market?

Key Segmentation of Global Crowd Analytics Market

On the basis of application, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into

Customer management,

Marketing campaign measurement,

Market forecasting,

Pricing analytics,

Revenue optimization,

Incident response

Alerting

Market segment on basis of Regions/Countries Regions/Countries

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market

On the basis of vertical, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into

Consumer packaged goods and retail,

Travel and tourism,

Transportation,

Media and entertainment,

Public safety,

Healthcare and life sciences,

Banking,

Financial services, and

Insurance and others

On the basis of organization size, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into

Small and medium enterprises, and

Large enterprises

On the basis of deployment model, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into

On-premises, and

Cloud

