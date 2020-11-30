Crowd Analytics Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2026 | SPIGIT, INC., Sightcorp, Wavestore, Savannah Simulations, CrowdANALYTIX
Global crowd analytics market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 25.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Key Players/Competitors/Vendors: The report offers a complete analysis of various companies including
Nokia, AGT International GmbH, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Walkbase, SPIGIT, INC., Sightcorp, Wavestore, Savannah Simulations, CrowdANALYTIX Inc., Securion Systems, Crowd Dynamics, and Geodan, HORIBA MIRA Ltd., and others.
Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Crowd Analytics Market
- Increasing need for BI solutions
- Increased spending on analytics tools and solutions
- Increasing security threats and need for intelligent video systems
- High initial upfront cost
Company Share Analysis: Global Crowd Analytics Market
The report for crowd analytics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.
Global Crowd Analytics Market: Table of Contents
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
- Customer Landscape
- Regional Landscape
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Market opportunity
- Business Decision Framework
- Drivers And Challenges
- Market challenges
- Market drivers
- Market Key Trends
- Players Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Players Analysis
- Players covered
- Players classification
- Market positioning of Players
- Appendix
- List of abbreviations
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate?
- What are the key factors driving the global Crowd Analytics market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Crowd Analytics market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Crowd Analytics market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the Porter’s five forces analysis of the Crowd Analytics market?
Key Segmentation of Global Crowd Analytics Market
On the basis of application, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into
- Customer management,
- Marketing campaign measurement,
- Market forecasting,
- Pricing analytics,
- Revenue optimization,
- Incident response
- Alerting
Market segment on basis of Regions/Countries Regions/Countries
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific, and
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market
On the basis of vertical, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into
Consumer packaged goods and retail,
- Travel and tourism,
- Transportation,
- Media and entertainment,
- Public safety,
- Healthcare and life sciences,
- Banking,
- Financial services, and
- Insurance and others
On the basis of organization size, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into
- Small and medium enterprises, and
- Large enterprises
On the basis of deployment model, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into
- On-premises, and
- Cloud
