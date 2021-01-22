Cross-gen, release date, gameplay, the next opus makes us salivate

Last night was the conference for the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil. What does Capcom offer us for 2021? And what should you remember?

Large references to the 1st and 4th work

The Resident Evil Showcase took place at 11pm yesterday. Throughout the saga’s 25 years, fans were obviously waiting for a release date for Resident Evil Village, as well as a preview of the gameplay. But also an answer to this question: will the game be cross-genre? Or just next-gen developed?

For some, the announcement of a possible Resident Evil 4 remake was also awaited – a topic that has come up a lot lately. As a reminder, before this conference, Capcom had released an initial trailer for Re8 to fans, which gave an overview of the Gothic universe in which the player wanted to register, as well as the presence of the characters of Chris Redfield and Ethan (protagonist of Resident Evil 7).

After a short presentation, you’ll first dive into a short video that smells like teasing: remembering the surroundings, presenting some characters and the view. The latter will be in the first person. Capcom is therefore taking back the one that created the aura of Resident Evil 7. When the universe became familiar to us, fans have noticed several winking eyes, like this front that opens the doors to what looks like an A Hall of Manor (but in reality a castle), obviously to the saga’s first offshoot as well reminds of the Gothic architecture of the place. The plans of the village and the moats are reminiscent of the 4th.

Cross-gene and gameplay

When asked about a possible cross-gene, Pete Fabiano, the game’s producer, responds very quickly before announcing the release date: May 7, 2021.

When we unveiled Resident Evil Village in June, the game was announced for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. I’m happy to announce that you can discover our survival horror on the current generation of consoles too. Resident Evil Village will therefore also be available on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. “

Perhaps the most debated topic was the gameplay preview video. Again, it’s impossible not to think about Resident Evil 4. When you reach the castle through a village to save a girl, does that remind you of anything? Ethan stays with it, gun in hand. Just like the retailer’s comeback or the inventory system. And like any good Resident Evil it wants to be, there will be herbs, puzzles, fragile items and “Mr. Racoon” (see goats here).

The architecture of the castle is full of details. The light reflections and the shadow play are perfectly designed. The game is beautiful, very beautiful in fact. A contemplative demo is available today on PS5. Another one will be published on all platforms in the spring.

A disappointing birthday

And for the 25 years then? In 2021, a Sagittarius who brings together the saga’s emblematic characters will be available for purchase of Opus 8. Your name Resident Evil Re: Vers. Finally, a crossover with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is planned, in which the sets and skins of the weapons and outfits of certain Resident Evil like the 2 will be encrusted. For those who are waiting for Leon, consolation is scanty.

The conference ends with some information about the animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness produced for Netflix. Let’s not be afraid to say it, for the 25th anniversary the content is (also?) Light.

January 22, 2021

