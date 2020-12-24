Crop Protection Chemicals Market Will Surge to USD 90 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global Crop Protection Chemicals market in 2019 was approximately USD 63 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 90 Billion by 2026.

Based on regulatory measures for vigorous farming and farming culture and practices, the agricultural sector has made tremendous progress globally. The greater focus on high crop production to combat food scarcity. The demand for food has prompted agrochemical institutions to improve their products and move to bio based alternatives by delivering research activities in the sector.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals market, but not restricted to include BASF, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. , Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer Crop Science, Hansen, Corteva, Cheminova, PI Industries, and Dupont.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: By Origin Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Synthetic

Biopesticides

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Global Chemicals Market: By Crop Type Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & oilseeds

Others

Global Chemicals Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Solid

Liquid

Global Chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Others

The market is split such as origin, type, crop type, form, and application. Based origin, the market is bifurcated as synthetic, and bio-pesticides. The synthetic pesticides are expected to grow at a significant pace owing to their easy availability and quick results. On the basis of type market is segmented as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and others. It is expected that Insecticides projected to create significant demand in the forecasted period owing to its uses for wide range of crop type. Based on the form market is bifurcated as solid, and liquid. The requirement for liquid form is estimated to remain higher in the forecasted period.

The Crop Protection Chemicals market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

