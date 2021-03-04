Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Will Hit USD 90 Billion by 2026

This specialized and expertise oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Crop Protection Chemicals market during the upcoming years.

According to the report, the global Crop Protection Chemicals market in 2019 was approximately USD 63 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 90 Billion by 2026.

The quantitative data is further underlined and reinforced by comprehensive qualitative data which comprises various across-the-board market dynamics. The rationales which directly or indirectly impact the Crop Protection Chemicals industry are exemplified through parameters such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities among other impacting factors.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry. The Crop Protection Chemicals market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players’ market shares and provides an overview of leading players’ market position in the Crop Protection Chemicals sector. Key strategic developments in the Crop Protection Chemicals market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Crop Protection Chemicals market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Crop Protection Chemicals market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Crop Protection Chemicals industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The market is split such as origin, type, crop type, form and application. Based origin, market is bifurcated as synthetic, and bio-pesticides. The synthetic pesticides are expected to grow at a significant pace owing to their easy availability and quick results. On the basis of type market is segmented as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and others. Based on the form market is bifurcated as solid, and liquid. Based on the application, market is segmented according to foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals market, but not restricted to include BASF, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. , Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer Crop Science, Hansen, Corteva, Cheminova, PI Industries, and Dupont.

The taxonomy of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: By Origin Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Synthetic

Biopesticides

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Global Chemicals Market: By Crop Type Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & oilseeds

Others

Global Chemicals Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Solid

Liquid

Global Chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis: (Customizable)

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Others

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS: