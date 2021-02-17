Crop Oil Concentrates Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in global crop oil concentrates market areKemin Industries, Inc., Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., CHS Inc., Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, WinField United., Nutrien Ltd., Precision Laboratories, LLC, Simplot AB Retail, INC., INNVICTIS Crop Care, LLC, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., Novita Solutions LLC, Drexel Chemical, , Loveland Products, Inc., among others.

Global crop oil concentrates market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand of precision farming

Crop oil concentrates are formulated blend of a non-phytotoxic and surfactant superior type agricultural spray used for the wide purpose in agriculture such as desiccants, post-emergence herbicides, desiccants and other pesticide use. It improves the effectiveness of spry mixture as well as activity of the herbicides. It offers various features such as improved spray coverage, contact activity, and acts as a penetrating agent. It is widely used in the agriculture industry for vegetables such as leaf canopy, waxy cuticle among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising consumption of herbicide-tolerant crops will drive the growth of market

Increase demand from agriculture industry to improve efficiency of agrochemicals is another reason augmenting this market growth

Rising application crop oil concentrates for tank-mix adjuvants also acts as a m,arket driver

The requirement of less use of pesticides in farming land will also propel the growth of market

Fluctuation in petroleum oil price and raw material will hamper the market growth

The increased competition from vegetable-derived oil concentrates will also restrain the market growth

Rising competition from vegetable-derived oil concentrates will also hinder this market growth

By Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides),

Crop Type (Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables, Others),

Surfactant Concentration (Less than 15%, between 15% and 25%, Greater than 25%)

The CROP OIL CONCENTRATES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October, 2019, Kemin Crop Technologies venture of Kemin Industries launched a new oil concentrates product for the crops. The company manufacturers the ingredient for agriculture industry now introduced botanical-oil-based contact miticides, TetraCURB Organic and TetraCURB Concentrate. The products are used to control whiteflies and aphids type soft-bodied insects for almost all crops. This product launch will strengthen the product portfolio of the company

In October, 2019, BioWorks Inc., a nutritional and biological control product provider has launched new oil concentrate product for crop. The SuffOil-X Spray Oil Emulsion is offered for the Canadian market which will help to protect crop from fungi, mites, insects and others. Through this launch, the company increased their offerings in the Canadian market and increased their customer base by new products

