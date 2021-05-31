Crop Enhancement Agricultural Biologicals Market | Industry Size, Developments, Covid-19 Impact, Demand in Key Regions, And Top Players | BASF SE, ISAGRO S.p.A., Syngenta Crop Protection AG

The Crop Enhancement Agricultural Biologicals Market report helps to build a strong organization and make better decisions that take the business on the right track. This document is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. The report introduces top to bottom assessment of the Crop Enhancement Agricultural Biologicals industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, Covid-19 Impact, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, Top player profiles and strategies. Crop Enhancement Agricultural Biologicals market analysis report also describes in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications.



Agricultural biologicals are topical or seed treatment items that are primarily used to replace chemicals used in agriculture, manufactured from natural materials. To protect crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, these biologicals are used, thus keeping crops safe. In addition, farmers are dependent upon agricultural biologicals as it discourages the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food.Crop enhancement agricultural biologicals market is expected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 13.50% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing preferences towards the consumption of organic products among the consumers will act as a factor for the crop enhancement agricultural biologicals market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.Increasing number of regulatory pressures and harmful effects associated with synthetic plant protection products, increasing awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of biologicals, high costs associated with the development of synthetic crop protection products, surging levels of investment in bio-ingredients are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the crop enhancement agricultural biologicals market in the projected timeframe

The major players covered in the crop enhancement agricultural biologicals report are BASF SE, ISAGRO S.p.A., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG, UPL, Marrone Bio Innovations., Evogene Ltd., Vegalab SA, Lallemand Inc., Valent BioSciences LLC, Stockton Bio-AG, Biolchim SPA., Rizobacter, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Symborg., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, SEIPASA, S.A., Verdesian Life Sciences., Biobest Group NV, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

