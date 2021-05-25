Crop Enhancement Agricultural Biologicals Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Growth With Top Players Data | ISAGRO S.p.A., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG

The research report on Crop Enhancement Agricultural Biologicals Market has incorporated the analysis of various factors that augment the market’s growth. It shows the trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. The Crop Enhancement Agricultural Biologicals Market report also provides the scope of various segments and applications which will potentially influence the market within the future.The report also provides insightful particulars of the prevailing policies, laws, alongside guidelines.

Agricultural biologicals are topical or seed treatment items that are primarily used to replace chemicals used in agriculture, manufactured from natural materials. To protect crops from pests, weeds, and diseases, these biologicals are used, thus keeping crops safe. In addition, farmers are dependent upon agricultural biologicals as it discourages the use of synthetic and chemical fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food.Crop enhancement agricultural biologicals market is expected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 13.50% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing preferences towards the consumption of organic products among the consumers will act as a factor for the crop enhancement agricultural biologicals market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.Increasing number of regulatory pressures and harmful effects associated with synthetic plant protection products, increasing awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of biologicals, high costs associated with the development of synthetic crop protection products, surging levels of investment in bio-ingredients are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the crop enhancement agricultural biologicals market in the projected timeframe

The major players covered in the crop enhancement agricultural biologicals report are BASF SE, ISAGRO S.p.A., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG, UPL, Marrone Bio Innovations., Evogene Ltd., Vegalab SA, Lallemand Inc., Valent BioSciences LLC, Stockton Bio-AG, Biolchim SPA., Rizobacter, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Symborg., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, SEIPASA, S.A., Verdesian Life Sciences., Biobest Group NV, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

