Criticism of Spahn for targeting an incidence below 20 | Free press

To return to normal in the summer, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn proposes a corona incidence of less than 20 as a target. The suggestion does not resonate with everyone.

Berlin (dpa) – The FDP and the left-wing faction have been criticizing Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) for citing a corona incidence below 20 as a target for a carefree summer.

“With his speculations, Mr. Spahn is only spreading public uncertainty,” said Welt Deputy FDP Group Chairman Michael Theurer. “The intensive care beds are becoming empty, the difficult courses are significantly less frequent. The risk situation of any given number, be it 20, 35, 50 or 100, is completely different now than it was at the beginning of the year. Left-wing group leader Amira Mohamed Ali said: “There would now be an urgent need to solve concrete problems instead of gossip.” She cited ineffective testing situations in schools, changing classes and a lack of vaccines as problems.

The Greens were more careful. “Just looking at the incidence will not be enough in the coming weeks,” said group chairman Katrin Göring-Eckardt. “Even if a strategy with low infection rates is fundamentally correct.”

Spahn had said of the “Bild am Sonntag” about the seven-day number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants: “Last summer it was below 20. We must strive for that again. Caution and caution still apply. On Monday morning, the RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide at 62.5 (previous day: 64.5; last week: 83.1).

Trade union deputy Stephan Stracke (CSU) told the “world” that the Infection Protection Act with the limit values ​​100, 50 and 35 may not be changed under any circumstances. But: “With the target of 20, we mainly avoid situations in which opening steps have to be withdrawn if the legal limit values ​​are exceeded.”

FDP group chairman Theurer also rejected considerations of politicians from the CDU and SPD coalition parties to extend the status of the epidemic situation in Germany and with it the special corona rights for the federal government for another three months. “As things stand now, there is no reason,” he said of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Tuesday). The determination of this specific situation will automatically expire after three months if it is not extended by the Bundestag. Therefore, an extension may be required by July 1 at the latest.

