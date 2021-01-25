Criticism of Ramelow – apologies directly to Merkel | Free press

Erfurt (dpa) – Play on your smartphone during the prime minister’s conference and disparage the chancellor as “Merkelchen”.

Just days after the hype about the Clubhouse talk app started in Germany, Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow, the first top politician to have casual chats, ran into trouble. The criticism of his statements, for which the left-wing politician also personally apologized to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), according to the state chancellery, continued. It now came from Ramelow’s red-red-green cupboard in Erfurt.

“Anyone who speaks in the clubhouse should know what he is doing,” said Environment Minister Anja Siegesmund of the German news agency in Erfurt. It was important to her that Ramelow had “apologized for belittling women in politics, which is unfortunately typical of men.” “That’s a good thing,” said the green politician.

Ramelow is said to have called the Chancellor “Merkelchen” during the conversation on the podium. He had already apologized for this on Twitter this weekend. “To belittle the name of the Chancellor was an act of male ignorance,” wrote the head of the red-red-green minority government of Thuringia.

According to the State Chancellery, Ramelow has now also contacted the Chancellor directly to apologize for his statement. Ramelow’s intention was not to “make Ms. Merkel small,” his DPA spokesperson said. “The term was inappropriate. He deeply regrets it. “

The federal government rejected an assessment of Ramelow’s failed Clubhouse performance. “That stands for itself and requires no further comment,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin.

Siegesmund stated: “The pandemic does not follow a party book; This makes mutual respect and a concentrated joint search for the best solutions for people all the more important. The Chancellor does this from the beginning. ‘

Ramelow is said to have said in a panel discussion on the audio app on Saturday evening that he is relaxing with a smartphone game at the often hour-long conferences of the prime minister, at which corona rules are currently being negotiated between the federal and state governments. He was not only criticized for this from social media.

“If it turns out that Bodo Ramelow is playing mobile phone games during the prime minister’s conference, then he should monitor his behavior,” Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) told the editorial network Germany (RND). “The situation is too serious for that.”

Other representatives of the red-red-green coalition responded by shaking their heads and expressing embarrassment. Ramelow cannot take away the comment about Candy Crush or belittling Merkel in the short term. This has a long-lasting effect, ”said the Thuringian SPD in Erfurt. “Sometimes it’s better to just shut up,” a green politician wrote on Twitter, without mentioning Ramelow.

The opposition groups CDU and FDP had already had a lot of criticism last weekend. “Either it is an expression of the arrogance of power or fatigue,” CDU country chief Christian Hirte wrote on Twitter. On Monday, Mario Voigt, party leader of the CDU, added to MDR Aktuell: “While Thuringia is the frontrunner in the number of infections and not coming out of the basement in terms of vaccination figures, Bodo Ramelow has time to joke about the Chancellor on social media. and ten levels of candy crush. play. I think that irritates a lot of Thuringians and is disrespectful, ”said Voigt.

AfD party leader Björn Höcke demanded that “a man who cannot separate the important from the unimportant should not be prime minister.”

Ramelow has been using social media to publicize his view of things for years. A new hit right now is the US audio app Clubhouse, where users can participate in panel discussions. Ramelow has been registered with the app since January 21, on Saturday night, as he told the dpa, he took part in the “Trash and Feuilleton” discussion – chatting from the much-quoted sewing box. Some of his statements were subsequently taken out of context.

“From now on, when I turn on this format, I notice that in the back of my mind I have the learning curve of the day before yesterday and yesterday,” said the left-wing politician on Sunday when he reappeared at Clubhouse.