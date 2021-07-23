Criticism of planned media regulation in Turkey | free press

President Erdogan had called for further steps against the “terror of lies”. Media control in Turkey is now likely to be tightened further.

Istanbul (dpa) – A planned tightening of media laws in Turkey has sparked international criticism.

Statements by the Turkish leadership in this regard gave the impression that the announced measures will further undermine media freedom and pluralism in the country, a joint statement by international media rights organizations said on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that a law passed last year to control social media was insufficient. According to the state news agency Anadolu, he said further steps should be taken to counter the “terror of lies”. Erdogan’s communications agency had also announced it would regulate the media, which would be financed with money from abroad. Parliament is expected to consider the matter after the summer recess in October.

More than 90 percent of the media in Turkey is directly or indirectly controlled by the Turkish government. Independent online media often depend on project funding from abroad. A year ago, the Turkish parliament passed a law that makes it possible to control Twitter, Facebook and other social media more strictly.