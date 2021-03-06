Criticism of Health Minister Spahn is growing | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Criticism from Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is also growing in the ranks of the grand coalition. CSU Secretary General Markus Blume accused Spahn’s department of failures on the subject of rapid tests.

“Tests are the bridge to vaccinations for everyone. But unfortunately we see here again: too late, too slow, too little has been ordered. It must be said clearly that mistakes have probably been made at the Federal Department of Health. Now it finally has to be delivered, ”Blume said to the“ world ”(Saturday).

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for more efforts in the corona vaccination and testing campaign. The available vaccine should also be used everywhere, the vice-chancellor and SPD candidate for chancellor said Saturday at the NRW-SPD digital party conference. Everywhere vaccination has to be organized so well that the vaccine doses, which are now coming in in large quantities, are actually used.

Spahn defended the federal government’s testing strategy. “It was never agreed that the federal government would purchase these tests,” he said during a digital discussion with the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU top candidate Christian Baldauf. “It has been agreed that we must help, that they are accessible, that they are available.” Rapid tests are “more than enough available,” he confirmed. “That is why we as the federal government can also say from Monday that we will reimburse the costs of a citizen test for anyone who wants to have themselves tested at least once a week.” The structures for this would emerge.

Chancellery chief Helge Braun, meanwhile, gave little hope for Easter travel and remained cautious about the summer holidays. “I am very skeptical about Easter travel,” the CDU politician told Funke media group newspapers (Saturday). For the summer holidays, it is “a bit cheeky to speculate about it”. However, Braun stressed, “I’m pretty sure we can move outside quite normally in the summer – just like last year.”

Self-testing retail sales began on Saturday, when Aldi launched. In many places, however, the self-tests were sold out within a very short time. The discounter was surprised by the crowds. “As expected, the items we had in the stores were sold out in the morning in most of our stores,” said Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord. The interest in the tests “amazed me at this intensity”. Several other supermarket and drugstore chains plan to start sales in the coming week.

Criticism of the government’s testing strategy has also come from the Greens. “She could have presented a testing strategy a long time ago and bought many millions of tests, but after months she is now setting up a task force,” party leader Annalena Baerbock told the editorial network in Germany (RND / Saturday). This is a “runaway from responsibility”.

“I really almost fell off my seat today when the federal government canceled its summit with the federal business associations. They are now also very surprised that Aldi and a few others – Lidl, DM, Rossmann – can deliver the rapid tests, but the federal government cannot, ”said FDP Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki RTL and NTV. “That is really a kicking joke from history.”

Health authorities in Germany reported 9,557 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 300 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. This is evident from the figures of the RKI on Saturday. Exactly a week ago, the RKI registered 9,762 new infections and 369 new deaths within one day. The data reflects the status of the RKI dashboard from 03.11 am, later changes or additions to the RKI are possible. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (incidence of seven days) on Saturday morning was 65.6 nationally – compared to the previous day (65.4) and last Saturday (63.8) slightly higher .

According to a survey by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Saturday) among the state ministries of Health and Social Affairs, at least 29,000 house residents who have suffered from corona have so far died, about 40 percent of those who died of viral disease. Accordingly, not all states show how high the share of all corona deaths is. But among those who do, the numbers are sometimes high, according to the newspaper. They ranged from 25 percent in Saxony and 29 percent in Saxony-Anhalt to 35 percent in Lower Saxony, 39 percent in Baden-Württemberg and 40 percent in North Rhine-Westphalia to 47 percent in Saarland, 54 percent in Bavaria and 60 percent in Hamburg. .