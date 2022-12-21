Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers rescued a critically sick mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the vacation season as they deal with her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo stated Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz resident seen the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officers waited to see whether or not the cub’s mom would return and took the animal to the zoo when she didn’t.

The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to 4 months outdated and critically sick. She was handled with fluids, nutritional vitamins and drugs. Whereas that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she nonetheless is not standing or shifting round usually, the zoo stated.

“We’re hopeful she continues to enhance however are taking it very a lot day-to-day,” the zoo stated.

The purpose is to launch animals again into the wild however with severely sick or younger cubs like Holly, the zoo stated, veterinarians are devoted to “caring for them till they get well sufficient to seek out appropriate eternally houses.”