Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – BAE Systems PLC_, G4S PLC_, Vision Security Group Ltd_, Advance Security (United Kingdom) Limited

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The United Kingdom Critical Infrastructure Protection market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 5.5 % over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: BAE Systems PLC_, G4S PLC_, Vision Security Group Ltd_, Advance Security (United Kingdom) Limited_, Wilson James Ltd_, BT Group_, Silobreaker Limited_, Acuity Risk Management Limited_, Wandera Ltd_, Sophos Group PLC_ and others.

– April 2020 – UltraSoC and Agile Analog announced their collaboration that aims to deliver the industrys most comprehensive hardware-based cybersecurity infrastructure combining UltraSoCs embedded on-chip analytics with its Agile Analogs advanced on-chip analog monitoring IP. The combination enables the company to detect and prevent the analog interference of cyberattacks that overcome traditional security measures by tampering with underlying systems, such as power supply levels or clock signals.

– Incidents, such as cyberattacks and international cyber warfare, are helping in increasing the awareness about cybersecurity threats, and these are expected to create a demand for the CIP (Critical Infrastructure Protection) solutions in the country. According to the figures from the global insurer, Hiscox, the small businesses in the United Kingdom are the target of an estimated 65,000 attempted cyberattacks every day. As per Hiscoxs study in 2019, the UK businesses reported an increase in cyber incidences from 40% to 55%.

– Further, in the UK, 44% believe cyber attacks on critical infrastructure are a far greater threat, with telecoms ranked as the most vulnerable component of critical national infrastructure, followed by energy and electricity networks. The legislation on cyberattacks, framed in 2013, was accepted by the United Kingdom and Ireland. For the past few years, the United Kingdom has been cooperating with government bodies and industries to put appropriate protections._

– Also, the Financial Services sector represents a vital component of the UK’s critical infrastructure. In the UK, the average cost of a data breach has grown to nearly GBP 2.7 million, source according to IBM, and according to Institute of Criminal Justice Studies, the average investment of United Kingdom business in cybersecurity in 2019 was highest in Finance/Insurance with the total amount of GBP 22050, and currently in 2020, the attacks are still not being slowed down.

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

