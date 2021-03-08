Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2021 comprehensive Insights – Bae Systems PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus SE,

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The global critical infrastructure protection market was valued at USD 71.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to be worth USD 108.57 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.08% during the period from 2020 to 2025.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355541/critical-infrastructure-protection-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=126

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: Bae Systems PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus SE, Hexagon AB (Intergraph Corporation), General Electric Company, Mcafee Inc. (TPG Capital), Waterfall Security Solutions, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp., Kaspersky Lab Inc., Ericsson AB and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – The company and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) have participated in strategic collaboration, signing a five-year, multi-million dollar contract for services to protect, optimize and maintain operations at the Al Zour refinery and liquefied natural gas import (LNGI) terminal in southern Kuwait.

– Jan 2020 – The company partnered with Amossys at International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC). The partnership has three focus areas i.e. detecting vulnerabilities, studies, and innovation work (AI) and the development of Airbus cyber range platform.

Key Market Trends:

– The financial services sector is a vital component of the nation’s critical infrastructure. Recent natural disasters, large-scale power outages, and an increase in the number and sophistication of cyberattacks demonstrate the wide range of potential risks facing the sector.

– Owing to the presence of a large networking framework, coupled with sensitive and critical data, the BFSI sector is facing several data breaches and cyberattacks, due to the large customer base served by the industry. ATMs face various security challenges, such as robberies, vandalism, and fraud.

– The increasing customer propensity towards ATM withdrawals is also expected to contribute to the market�s growth. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory for banks to have the entire area under CCTV surveillance. The primary aim is to identify unscrupulous elements, like the circulation of fake currency in the banking system.

– Additionally, the Trojan malware steals credentials for e-payment and online banking systems, intercepting one-time passwords, and then sending the data to the attackers behind the Trojan. According to Kaspersky Lab, of 889,452 attacks, almost 25% of them were corporate, a figure that remained consistent for the past three years.

Regional Analysis For Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Click the link to browse full report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355541/critical-infrastructure-protection-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=126

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com