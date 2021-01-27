Critical Communication Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Critical Communication Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Critical Communication industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Critical Communication Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global critical communication market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year of calculation is 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of critical communication solutions in various industries such as transportation, public safety and medical.

Market Definition: Global Critical Communication Market

Public safety and critical communication are undergoing in a transition towards broadband and digital technologies. Each step in the proper planning of critical communication system requires a respective expert who is supported by the appropriate hardware and software for achieving schedule, scope and cost goals. Active communication is important in all the organizations when a particular task and its associated tasks are passed to another person in a team.

Market Drivers:

Developed features of the critical communication network is driving the market growth

Increasing need of modernizing the old equipment is also expected to fuel the growth of this market

Growing adoption of the digital LMR products by commercial and government sectors may boost the market in the forecast period

Rising incidence of terror attacks over the globe is escalating the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Limited availability of the bandwidth is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased complexity of the systems and networks due to different communication standards will also hinder the market growth

Higher cost due to lack of the economies of scale may hamper the market demand in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Critical Communication Market

By Offering

Hardware Command and Control Systems Infrastructure Equipment End-Use Devices

Services Consulting Services Integration Services Maintenance and Support Services



By Technology

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Tetra/P25 Analog Others

Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-use Vertical

Public Safety

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Police and Security Department

Emergency Healthcare Services

Government Agencies

Airports

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Nokia along with Nordic Telecom announce the launch of the mission critical communication ready LTE network with the 410–430 MHz band. This product launch of the advance future proof mobile broadband network enabled the Nordic Telecom to stimulate the disaster relief and public protection efforts with the innovation services provided by the mobile broadband networks

In March 2019, Motorola Solutions released a new digital convenience radio named MiT5000 for Japan. This product offers outstanding functionality and sound for various professional needs of the industries including manufacturing, hospitality, construction, security and logistics. The product features easy-to-hear audio, a volume adjuster and higher quality for automatically filtering out the background noise

Competitive Analysis:

Global critical communication market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of critical communication market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global critical communication market are Motorola Solutions, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, Harris Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Cobham Wireless, Inmarsat plc., Hytera Communications (UK) Co. Ltd, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Mentura Group Oy, Tait Communications, Telstra, Ascom, Zenitel, Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus Defence and Space, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Selex ES Inc among others.

The Critical Communication market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Critical Communication market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Critical Communication market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Critical Communication market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Critical Communication. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Critical Communication market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Critical Communication market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Critical Communication market by offline distribution channel

Global Critical Communication market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Critical Communication market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Critical Communication market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Critical Communication market in Americas

Licensed Critical Communication market in EMEA

Licensed Critical Communication market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

