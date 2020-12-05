Cristina Ferreira’s new program can now be registered

“All Together Now”: Cristina Ferreira’s new program can be registered

Participants must sing in front of 100 judges. The premiere is scheduled for the beginning of next year.

A large part of TVI’s program network for the next year has been defined. One of the talent competitions will be presented by Cristina Ferreira, director of entertainment and fiction for the station. “All Together Now” has no set release date yet, but registration is now open.

This is a music program where participants show what they are worth in front of a jury of 100 judges. To be a subscriber, you must call 761 200 230 or email alltogethernow@nullshineiberia.tv.

Generally, competitors must be over 18 years of age. If they are a minor, they must be accompanied by a statement allowing their participation. “All Together Now” is a format that has been adapted worldwide.

The interpretations can be solo, duets or groups, professionals or amateurs. It is crucial that they convince a large number of jurors and manage to move on to the next phases of the program.

The debut date of the new program has not yet been announced, but it should be in early 2021. “All Together Now” is produced by Shine Iberia.