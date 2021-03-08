Cristina Ferreira had promised a great revelation: It is the new soap opera from TVI

It’s called “Festa é Festa”, is a comedy project and will premiere on September 25th.

The declaration was announced with the pomp of the President. In small segments with well-known actors, Cristina Ferreira spoke to the country at night this Monday, March 8th, to reveal details about the new TVI soap opera.

The production, guarantees the entertainment director, will “celebrate the parties that didn’t take place last year”. This is why it is called “Party is Party”.

The telenovela created by Roberto Pereira will be represented in cast names such as Pedro Teixeira, Vítor Norte, Manuel Melo, Sílvia Rizzo, Manuel Marques, Ana Guiomar, José Carlos Pereira and Francisca Cerqueira Gomes – the daughter of the presenter Maria Cerqueira Gomes.

The action will take place in the village of Belavida, in a story with a strong humorous component that deserves special appearances, such as that of Ângelo Girão, Sporting’s hockey goalkeeper, who was present in the official announcement. The premiere is planned for September 25th.