“Cristina ComVida” ends this Friday – but TVI says it didn’t hurt

Cristina Ferreira’s program, presented at the end of the afternoon, premiered in March 2021.

The show debuted 10 months ago.

“Cristina ComVida, the program that Cristina Ferreira presents on TVI in the late afternoon, ends this Friday, January 7th. A “break” of more than two million euros in losses, however, will not have brought them, contrary to the information of the “TV Guia” magazine.

“In view of the news published in a television magazine that reports the end of the program ‘Cristina ComVida’, TVI hereby rejects the false statements made in this publication, which are in no way true. ‘Cristina ComVida’ ends in an agreement with the producer and at no cost in connection with the broadcaster, “assured TVI on Thursday, June 6th.

“Cristina ComVida” premiered in March 2021, was broadcast from Monday to Friday and was never able to assert itself as the audience leader at the time.