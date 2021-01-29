CRISPR Technology Market Development Status, Services, Growth and Future Trends – Forecast to 2030

Global CRISPR Technology Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the CRISPR Technology Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

The global CRISPR technology market reached a value of nearly $685.5 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $685.5 million in 2019 to $1,654.2 million in 2020 at a rate of 24.6%. It is expected to reach $2,569.8 million in 2023, and $6,703.7 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in funding, and increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were regulatory challenges, and lack of standardized regulations in the majority of countries. Going forward, rising demand for gene therapeutics, technological advancements in the fields of genome editing, growing demand for the discovery of drugs, increasing demand for CRISPR in diagnostics, rising demand for CRISPR technologies in agriculture applications, and rising adoption of CRISPR technologies will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the CRISPR technology market in the future include ethical concerns related to genetic research, and increasing occurrence of off-target genome editing.

The CRISPR technology market is segmented by product type into Cas9 And gRNA, design tool, plasmid and vector, and other delivery system products. The Cas9 And gRNA market was the largest segment of the CRISPR technology market segmented by product type, accounting for 76.4% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the design tool segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR technology market, at a CAGR of 29.7% during 2019-2023.

The CRISPR technology market is segmented by end-user into biopharmaceutical companies, agricultural biotechnology companies, academic research organizations, and contract research organizations (CROs). The biopharmaceutical companies market was the largest segment of the CRISPR technology market segmented by end-user, accounting for 55.0% of the total in 2019. Going forward, it is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR technology market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 26.0% during 2019-2023.

The CRISPR technology market is segmented by application into biomedical, agriculture, diagnostics, and others. The biomedical market was the largest segment of the CRISPR technology market segmented by application, accounting for 53.0% of the total in 2019. Going forward, it is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the CRISPR technology market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 25.7%.

North America was the largest region in the global CRISPR technology market, accounting for 51.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the CRISPR technology market will be the Middle East, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 130.6% and 41.1% respectively during 2019-2023. These will be followed by Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 31.2% and 30.1% respectively during 2019-2023.

The global CRISPR technology market is highly concentrated with few players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 85% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Crispr Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intellia Therapeutics, Horizon Discovery, and Synthego Corporation.

The top opportunities in the CRISPR technology market segmented by product type will arise in the Cas9 And gRNA segment, which will gain $698.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the CRISPR technology market segmented by end-user will arise in the biopharmaceutical companies, which will gain $572.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the CRISPR technology market segmented by application will arise in the biomedical, which will gain $542.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The CRISPR technology market size will gain the most in the USA at $288.4million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the CRISPR technology market include on developing innovative next-generation technology, developing improved CRISPR technologies for better results in new drug developments, using AI to improve efficiency and accuracy of gene editing with CRISPR, investing in new approaches such as IDMseq to increase accuracy, establishing collaborations with companies, and providing license agreements to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Player-adopted strategies in the CRISPR technology market include expanding through strategic collaborations, expanding through licensing agreements, expanding through the launch of new products and services, and developing advanced next-generation technologies to remain competitive in the market.

By Product Type: Cas9 And gRNA; Design Tools; Plasmid And Vector; Other Delivery System Products

By End-User: Academic Research Organizations; Biopharmaceutical Companies; Agricultural Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Application: Biomedical; Agriculture; Diagnostics; Others

Companies Mentioned: Crispr Therapeutics; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Intellia Therapeutics; Horizon Discovery; Synthego Corporation

