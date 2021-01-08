CRISPR Genome Editing Market 2021-28 surge prominent growth factors with CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Horizon Discovery, Sigma-Aldrich, Genscript, Sangamo Biosciences, Lonza Group AG, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies, Transposagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Genome editing is a method that lets scientists change the DNA of many organisms, including plants, bacteria, and animals. Editing DNA can lead to changes in physical traits, like eye color, and disease risk.

The CRISPR-Cas9 system works similarly in the lab. Researchers create a small piece of RNA with a short “guide” sequence that attaches (binds) to a specific target sequence of DNA in a genome. The RNA also binds to the Cas9 enzyme. Genome editing is of great interest in the prevention and treatment of human disease.

The most important advantages of CRISPR/Cas9 over other genome editing technologies is its simplicity and efficiency. Since it can be applied directly in embryo, CRISPR/Cas9 reduces the time required to modify target genes compared to gene targeting technologies based on the use of embryonic stem (ES) cells.

Three foundational technologies clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)-CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), and zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs).

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Horizon Discovery PLC., Sigma-Aldrich, Genscript, Sangamo BiosciencesInc., Lonza Group AG, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs Inc, Origene Technologies Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Major segmentation by type of techniques:

Restriction Enzymes

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs)

TALENs Gene Editing

CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing

Major segmentation by application:

Biomedical research

Therapeutic Applications

Clinics

Agriculture

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

