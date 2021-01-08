CRISPR and CAS Gene Market 2021-2028 shooting revenue at US$ 7,603.8 Million with CRISPR Therapeutics, Mirus Bio, Caribou Biosciences, Editas Medicine, Takara Bio, Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA

CRISPR and CAS Gene Market witness to garner US$ 7,603.8 Million at a booming CAGR of +20% by the term of 2021-28.

CRISPR-Cas9 is a unique technology that enables geneticists and medical researchers to edit parts of the genome by removing, adding or altering sections of the DNA sequence. It is currently the simplest, most versatile and precise method of genetic manipulation and is therefore causing a buzz in the science world.

CRISPR is a tool that can be used to edit genes and, as such, will likely change the world. The essence of CRISPR is simple: it’s a way of finding a specific bit of DNA inside a cell. After that, the next step in CRISPR gene editing is usually to alter that piece of DNA.

When viruses infect bacteria, bacteria will produce this type of DNA and bind to virus DNAs; with working with one nuclease, called Cas, the Cas enzyme will cut the invaded DNA into pieces. Thus, CRISPR/Cas is a type of acquired immune defense mechanism for prokaryotes against virus.

Key Players:

Caribou Biosciences Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Mirus Bio LLC, Editas Medicine, Takara Bio Inc., Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc.

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the CRISPR and CAS Gene Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. CRISPR and CAS Gene market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Report Segment: by product

Vector-based Cas

DNA-free Cas

CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Report Segment: by application

Genome Engineering

Disease models

Functional Genomics

Knockdown/activation

Other Applications

CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Report Segment: by end-user

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

