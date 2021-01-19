Crisis in Italy: Conte also wins second vote of confidence | Free press

Rome (AP) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has also won the second vote of confidence in parliament. Less than a week after his center-left coalition broke the dispute over Corona aid funds, he received a majority of 156 votes in the Senate in Rome.

He achieved his minimum goal of retaining power in the smaller room, but missed an absolute majority. 140 senators voted against the independent head of government.

On Monday evening, Conte had already won a first vote of confidence in the larger Chamber of Deputies – there by an absolute majority. The government was shattered by the departure of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s small party Italia Viva on January 13. The dispute was about the use of EU aid money in the corona pandemic.

The two victories in the trust issues mean a success for 56-year-old lawyer Conte. But a stable coalition in Rome is not yet in sight. Many observers predicted difficult times for the future minority government.

Conte had campaigned in speeches in both houses for other politicians from pro-European, liberal or socialist camps to vote for his ailing government. It currently consists of the Five Star Movement, the Social Democrats (PD) and another small party. “The numbers are important, and today they are in a special way, but more important is the quality of the political project,” he said.

His opponent Renzi, 46, who has a seat in the senate, also spoke in the approximately eleven-hour debate. Renzi accused Conte of misconceptions in the fight against the pandemic crisis. The head of government remains in his post even without a majority. “We were told we would lose everything,” said Renzi. “Yes, but we have learned that you can do without the ministerial chair, but no ideas.”

In Rome, the government is expected to try to secure the base of its power for the next days and weeks. She may plan to keep supporters firmer on the trust issues. Conte aggressively offered “willing” supporters of other political groups to cooperate.

The small chamber has 321 seats, 315 elected members and 6 senators for life. An absolute majority was obtained there with 161 votes. Italia Viva had previously announced abstentions.

The coalition, which has been in office since 2019, had fallen over the issue of the distribution of corona aid from the EU. Italia Viva had demanded that Rome apply for funds from the European rescue fund ESM. Conte, who is close to the five-star movement, declined.

Despite all the financial troubles in Italy, the movement is hesitant to take out ESM loans. After the experience of the 2008 financial crisis, star politicians see them as an instrument of Brussels interference.

Conte has been head of government since mid-2018. He has already survived a coalition break. Matteo Salvini and his right wing Lega started it in 2019.