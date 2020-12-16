Crimped Wire Brushes Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Weiler Abrasives Group, Osborn, Josco, and others.

Crimped Wire Brushes Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Crimped Wire Brushes Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

A crimped wire brush is a tool consisting of a brush whose bristles are made of wire of steel, brass or plastic. Wire brush is primarily an abrasive implement that is used to remove paint and clean rust. It is also used to clean surfaces and to create a better conductive area for attaching electrical connections such as those between car battery posts and their connectors, should they accumulate a build-up of grime and dirt.

Market Dynamics

Growing automotive and industrial sector is a major driver promoting growth of the global crimped wire brushes market. Crimped wire brushes are used for light surface finishing, removing burrs on contours, cut-outs, and pipes, removing rust, paint, scale, and insulating material. Moreover, growing steel industry is also expected to propel demand for crimped wire brushes as high-carbon steel, stainless steel, non-carbon steel, and others are used as a material for filaments of wire brushes. According to Ministry of Steel, Government of India, in 2016, worldwide crude steel production reached 1630 million tons, with a 0.6% growth over 2015.

Market Outlook

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the global crimped wire brushes market over the forecast period, owing to growing automotive industry in the region. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, automobile production in India witnessed a CAGR of 7.08% for 2013 and 2018 with 29.07 million vehicles manufactured in the country in 2018.

Among brush type, crimped wheel brush segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 Crimped wheel brushes have heavy fill density for more wire points and uniform wire disbursement for optimal balance and finish along with standard and long trim options for standard diameters.

Crimped Wire Brushes Market Keyplayers: Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Weiler Abrasives Group, Osborn, Josco, and others.

Crimped Wire Brushes Market Taxonomy

On the basis of brush type, the global crimped wire brushes market is segmented into:

Crimped Bevel Brush

Crimped Cup Brush

Crimped Wheel Brush

On the basis of material, the global crimped wire brushes market is segmented into:

Brass

Steel

Others

