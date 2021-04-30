Criminal complaint in The Hague against the head of state of Chile | Free press

In the fall of 2019, more than 30 people were killed in protests against the health system. Now a complaint has been filed against Chilean President Sebastián Piñera.

Santiago de Chile / The Hague (dpa) – Chilean President Sebastián Piñera was reported to the International Criminal Court in The Hague at the end of 2019 for widespread police violence in action against protesters.

According to a communication from the Chilean Human Rights Commission, the conservative head of state is accused of crimes against humanity. The commission is supported by the foundation of former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, who once had former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet arrested.

In October and November 2019, thousands of people took to the streets in Chile every day to demand better access to healthcare and education and to distance themselves from the neoliberal economic system. There were clashes with the police. More than 30 people died. The police then came under fire for their often brutal behavior. According to the National Institute for Human Rights, 460 protesters suffered eye injuries at the time because the agents apparently fired rubber bullets in the faces in a targeted manner. Two people became completely blind and another 35 lost an eye.

According to the applicants, these crimes have not been adequately prosecuted by the national judiciary in Chile. However, the question is whether there will actually be an investigation against Piñera in The Hague. After the report, a preliminary investigation will take place to determine whether a formal investigation will be opened. Only then could the main proceedings begin. In the case of Piñera, the applicants themselves admit in their communication that the preliminary proceedings alone could last as long as ten years.

