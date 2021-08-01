Crime Scene, Copyright and Glyphosate – Coming in August | free press

Berlin (dpa) – From the changed copyright law to the changed television program: an overview of the most important innovations in August.

CHILD FREE TIME BONUS

From August, families with a low income will receive a one-off payment of 100 euros extra per child. The bonus can be used for holiday, sports and leisure activities. Minor children and young people from families that depend on, for example, Hartz IV or housing benefit receive the money. The so-called leisure bonus is part of the “Corona Catch-up Program” through which federal and state governments want to mitigate the long-term impact of long-term restrictions on education and leisure for children and young people.

NEW RTL NEWS SHOW «RTL DIRECT»

The private broadcaster RTL attacks the “Tagesthemen” with a new 20-minute news program at 10.15 pm and has it moderated by the old ARD face Jan Hofer and, from the autumn, alternating with the ARD poaching Pinar Atalay. The format “RTL Direkt” with studio guests and a team of reporters will start on August 16 and will run from Monday to Thursday.

GLYPHOSATE PARTIALLY PROHIBITED

Private users will soon be banned from using the controversial weed killer glyphosate in their own gardens. The active substance may then no longer be used on playing and sports fields or in parks. According to the ministry, funds with final approval are excluded. This change is expected to take effect in the coming weeks. Use for harvesting and in water protection areas is therefore prohibited. Glyphosate is therefore only allowed on arable land and grassland in exceptional cases. A total national ban is not possible under European law, because glyphosate is approved throughout the EU until the end of 2022, and glyphosate-containing pesticides with a transitional period until 31 December 2023 in the entire EU. This is what European legislation prescribes.

THE POLIT TALKS ARE COMING AGAIN

In line with the hot phase of the election campaign, the Polit-Talks are returning from the summer break. Sandra Maischberger returns on August 4, Frank Plasberg (“hard but fair”) on August 23, Maybrit Illner on August 26 and Anne Will on August 29. At Markus Lanz at ZDF, the summer break is very short this time: his break starts on August 5 and he is back on August 24.

SCHOOL YEAR BEGINNING

“Back to classes” is now gradually becoming the order of the day for schoolchildren in Germany. The first to return are the boys and girls in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein, from 2 August.

ROYALTY

From August 1, new rules will apply for dealing with copyrighted works on online platforms. So Germany is implementing a 2019 EU directive that has been hotly debated. An important point is that platform operators can be held liable if users upload copyrighted works such as images, texts or videos without permission. Platforms can take precautions through licensing agreements and at the same time, in some cases, have to block content. Uploading small sections is still allowed.

RETURNS THE «TATORT»

On August 29, the former broadcast the first new «Tatort» after a week-long summer break – it begins with a case of the Frankfurt detectives: «Anyone who hesitates is dead».