Credibility in the Corona Crisis | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Almost alone at home for months, but still busy on the bus or metro? Busy inner city streets and a ban on walking further away in the woods in the snow? And then the back and forth in the discussion about masks as corona protection.

The fact that the past months were full of contradictions makes further tightening a stress test. The federal and state governments’ numbers – the 15-kilometer rule and limit values ​​for new infections – are also being questioned by some.

When politics intervenes so deeply in the daily lives of its citizens, the pressure to explain increases. During these times, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) appears much more often than usual at the Berlin federal press conference, to which many political reporters are members. Also because many other public appointments have to be canceled, Merkel explained in her most recent appearance on Thursday. “I think there is a very great need for me as Chancellor to know what is guiding me and what is guiding us in our action,” she said.

Jürgen Maes, who works in social and conflict psychology at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich, recommends explaining the measures well and thoroughly so that as many people as possible can understand and understand them. Limitation to prohibitions and the threat of consequences and punishment could not win the people’s condemnation. “Once there is a chance to violate the measures unnoticed and without consequences, those who are purely extrinsically motivated will take advantage of this opportunity,” he warns. So-called lateral thinkers are difficult to reach anyway.

As with any dispute, the same applies here: the critics often speak out louder than the supporters. The approval for the measures to contain the virus has been stable and relatively high for months. Nevertheless, the demand for individual requirements provides a more differentiated picture. In a survey by the YouGov opinion research institute commissioned by the German news agency, 70 percent were in favor of mandatory home office work for companies, but only 49 percent were in favor of limiting or even stopping public transport.

The fact that surveys regularly show up to 80 percent acceptance among the population should not lead to excessive optimism, ”warns Maes – and points out the difference between attitude and behavior. “Research has shown time and again that general attitudes can only explain very little of specific behavior,” he says.

There is also a risk of resistance. “The communication of the resolutions and the wording used – we need to act harder, stronger and more rigorously – reminds some people of punishing parents or other authorities,” said the researcher. “Reactance” looms. This is what psychologists call a motivation that in some ways resembles childish resistance and that can lead to defense against the supposed restriction of freedom, to show the now forbidden behavior all the more, to look for behaviors that resemble as much as possible. each other seems to be an alternative and that to find prohibited behavior even more important and meaningful than before ”, says Maes. Political decision-makers should keep an eye on all these influences on the adoption and compliance of measures when formulating and communicating their decisions.

In the Corona crisis, the state is interfering with areas of life where it has no other place. Whether two or three people are sitting together on a park bench. The question of how many customers can be in the pharmacy at the same time. In normal times, all this is not a matter for the authorities. Those responsible at the federal, state and local levels agree that regulation alone is not enough to get the pandemic under control. Citizens must also be able to understand the usefulness of the individual measures. But that’s not always the case. More important is the question of who sends which messages on which channel.

Posts on social media, a separate channel in the Telegram courier service, advertisements on electronic ad spaces and posters, infographics, explanatory videos, their own information websites and leaflets – the federal government and in particular the Department of Health are trying to convey the corona policy outside press conferences and interviews. The budget for the Federal Press Service in the current financial year is 18.2 million euros – this is also used to finance communication in the pandemic.

“There is no unchanging, fixed communication concept in the pandemic,” explains a spokesman for the Federal Press Office. Given the ever-changing situation, this is not appropriate. “Now, in January 2021, the focus is on completely different facets of communication – the start of the vaccination, the recently tightened contact restrictions – than, for example, in the summer of 2020.” The Federal Press Service is responsible for the public relations work of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the federal government as a whole. The individual ministries also have their own press departments.

The focus is particularly on new federal and state resolutions to contain the virus, explains the Federal Press Office, which tries to present the sometimes complex formulations in clear graphs after such meetings. These are then forwarded to the federal states’ press offices.

The Federal Department of Health, the Robert Koch Institute and the Federal Center for Health Education are promoting coronavirus vaccinations with their own campaign. The Berlin agency Scholz & Friends designed the 25 million euro campaign under the motto “Germany is rolling up its sleeves”. According to the ministry, the majority of more than twelve million euros is for analogue and digital posters. According to its own information, the Ministry of Health had approximately 90 million euros extra budget available in the 2020 budget for information about the corona virus.

“If everyone comes up with a different idea, it makes citizens uneasy,” warns rhetoric expert Jörg Abromeit of the speech academy in Bonn. He thinks it would be better if there were a specific person or group of credible people who could explain government measures in an understandable way and debunk disinformation. And: “If you are unsure, it is also more difficult to follow up on new assignments or suggestions.” In addition, the uncertainty offers room for all kinds of conspiracy theories – “we now see that in the debate about vaccination”. What’s more, what is considered likely today may be outdated tomorrow, as scientists are also gradually examining the virus better.

From Abromeit’s point of view, communication between government and citizens was “at least orderly” until the end of September. That is no longer the case. “I also explain it to myself by the fact that the election campaign has now started unofficially – even if the gentlemen involved would certainly reject it.” However, it is clear “that NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet and Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söder are trying to distinguish themselves here”.

At the start of the pandemic, there was fierce debate as to whether or not it makes sense to wear mouth and nose protection. Abromeit says, “Of course, it would have been fairer if Health Minister Jens Spahn and other politicians had said in the spring of 2020,” Yes, masks can protect, but we don’t have enough of them right now. In the situation at the time, that would have created additional uncertainty. By first questioning the effectiveness and later calling for the wearing of masks, “you gambled the credibility”.