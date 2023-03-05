‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ actor Ricou Browning dies

Ricou Browning, a talented swimmer finest identified for his underwater position because the Gill Man within the quintessential 3D black-and-white Nineteen Fifties monster film “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” has died, his household informed varied media shops. He was 93.

Browning died Feb. 27 at his house in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Along with appearing roles, Browning additionally collaborated as a author on the 1963 film “Flipper,” and the favored TV collection of the identical title that adopted.

He informed the Ocala Star Banner newspaper in 2013 that he got here up with the concept after a visit to South America to seize fresh-water dolphins within the Amazon.

“At some point, once I got here house, the youngsters have been watching ‘Lassie’ on TV, and it simply dawned on me, ‘Why not do a movie a couple of boy and a dolphin?’” he informed the newspaper.

Browning directed the 1973 comedy “Salty,” a couple of sea lion, and the 1978 drama “Mr. No Legs,” a couple of mob enforcer who’s a double amputee. He additionally did stunt work in varied movies, together with serving as Jerry Lewis’s underwater double within the 1959 comedy “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” based on The New York Instances.

However nothing would mark Browning’s Hollywood profession like swimming underwater in an elaborately grotesque swimsuit because the Gill Man, a personality that may maintain its personal in horror film lore alongside aspect monsters like King Kong and Godzilla. Browning did the swimming scenes in two sequels, “Revenge of the Creature” (1955) and “The Creature Walks Amongst Us” (1956). Different actors performed the Gill Man on land.

Browning informed the Ocala Star Banner, he might maintain his breath for minutes underwater, making him particularly adept for the swimming half.

He was found when the movie’s director visited Silver Springs, the place Newt Perry, who carried out as a stand-in for “Tarzan” actor Johnny Weissmuller, was selling considered one of Florida’s first vacationer sights the place Browning obtained a job as a teen swimming in water reveals.

Perry requested Browning to take the Hollywood guests to Wakulla Springs, one of many largest and deepest freshwater springs on the earth. They later recruited Browning to seem within the film, which was partly filmed on the springs.

Ricou Ren Browning was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Fort Pierce, Florida. He swam on the U.S. Air Pressure swim group.

Survivors embody his 4 kids, Ricou Browning Jr., Renee, Kelly and Kim; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. His spouse, Fran, died in March 2020. His son Ricou Jr. is a marine coordinator, actor and stuntman like his father, based on The Hollywood Reporter.