“Creative differences” – TinaKitten opens up and talks about parting ways from 100 Thieves

24-year-old Twitch streamer Christina ‘TinaKitten’ Kenyon took to her stream to disclose why she departed the favored way of life and gaming group 100 Thieves.

The South Korean streamer joined the group as a content material creator in September 2021. On the time of her becoming a member of, she was already mates with fellow streamers and members Rachell “Valkyrae,” who can also be the co-owner of the org, and Brooke “BrookeAB,” additionally a content material creator.

Regardless of saying that she didn’t have any unhealthy blood with any of the members, TinaKitten revealed that the first purpose behind her resignation was:

“Artistic variations”

TinaKitten now not part of 100 Thieves, streamer dives deep into the explanation behind her determination

Simply over a yr after her becoming a member of, TinaKitten, 24, revealed to her viewers that she would now not be representing 100 Thieves as a content material creator. Upon being requested what the explanation behind her departure was, she asserted:

“I suppose this can be a good time as ever to most likely simply say it, particularly as a result of I didn’t wanna tweet about it, trigger I believed it was further, however we did half methods, however it’s nothing unhealthy…it’s nothing critical, nothing unhealthy occurred I like them and all that, however it’s simply inventive variations and whatnot.”

The streamer additional defined that she needed to dedicate a whole lot of her time away from her schedule, together with loads of touring and filming. She revealed:

“100 Thieves did take a whole lot of day trip of my schedule, and there have been undoubtedly occasions the place I felt like I used to be touring lots forwards and backwards for them.”

She revealed that the explanation she determined to deal with the scenario was that she wished to keep away from any unwarranted drama:

“I didn’t wish to tweet about it as a result of I didn’t need anybody to misinterpret the scenario as a result of nothing unhealthy occurred.”

No matter her departure, she stays a good friend and affiliate of the group’s members.

Followers share their response to the information

Viewers took to the feedback part to precise their ideas, and most appeared unconvinced by her narrative. Listed below are a few of the related ones:

Followers stay unconvinced by her story (Picture by way of The Corpse Squad YouTube)

With over 1.3 million followers, TinaKitten is among the many most adopted streamers inside the 100 Thieves neighborhood and mates. She can also be part of the Salad Gang, a content material creation group that features the likes of Karl Jacobs and CORPSE Husband.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



