Creatinine Measurement Market Overview, Covid-19 Impact, Industry Development, and Detailed Business Analysis till 2027

The creatinine measurement market was valued at US$ 384.69 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 705.96 million by 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global creatinine measurement market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global creatinine measurement Market, based on the product, is segmented into kits and reagent. The reagent segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period because in diagnostic and quantification, reagents play a major role in the medical field meaning that their production requires stringent surveillance. As the reagents rely upon various different components to get a correct quantification of creatinine from blood, urine or plasma samples, the reagent system is considered a complex procedure. The end user segment is segmented into hospital, diagnostic laboratories and others. Sample type is segment as blood or serum and urine.

The creatinine measurement Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders and growing prevalence of CKD among the geriatric population is projected to drive the demand for creatinine measurement. Moreover, emerging markets in developing countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the creatinine measurement market are Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, Abbott, Cayman Chemical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher (Beckman Coulter), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Dialab GMBH, Beijing Jiuqiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Beijing Leadman Biochemistry, Fosun Pharmaceutical among others.

Global Creatinine Measurement Market, By Regions, 2019 (%)



The report segments global creatinine measurement market as follows:

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By Product

Reagents

Kits

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By Type

Jaffe’s Kinetic Method

Enzymatic Method

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By Sample Type

Blood or Plasma

Urine

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Creatinine Measurement Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

