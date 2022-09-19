JR BELARDO / Founder at DUO Digital.

The term “compliance” emerged in the ’80s but gained notoriety in the mid-2000s. Now, keeping companies on the right track has become one of the biggest challenges for managers, but adopting a compliance policy can help moderate rules, conduct and procedures.

Compliance In The Digital World

The speedy evolution of the digital world has required organizations to have tools to control risks, adapt the corporate DNA and bring culture into the current climate. Well-applied compliance can offer positive results by which the investment made in such efforts becomes ephemeral—that is, being in compliance maintains a good reputation and helps with the structuring of organizations. This opens the door to sustainable growth and partnerships with large customers.

It’s important to highlight that compliance differs from governance: Despite having concepts that go together, they have different objectives. Compliance refers to the rules and regulations of a specific category, whereas governance is aligned with the objectives of managers.

The objectives of compliance are as follows.

• Formulate and regulate rules and procedures.

• Assess and identify problems in the business routine.

• Prevent noncompliance with the law.

• Identify fraud through audits.

• Align the company’s culture, rules and internal procedures

• Determine the execution of processes.

Starting with these actions provides a solid foundation of internal compliance and helps give a company credibility in the market.

Monitoring And Continuous Improvement

It’s essential to define and organize internal procedures for verifying the applicability of the integrity and conduct program of each company. This can create mechanisms for deficiencies found in any area and thus enable continuous alignment. Ensure that this becomes a routine and that it’s integrated with other correlated areas, from the lowest levels to the C-suite.

We have to understand that taking care of this important issue isn’t about investment but about organizational pillars. A regulated and audited market requires transparency to foster good conduct, which benefits both the company and its customers and partners.

There are some tools available that help companies maintain a good reputation through a system that analyses, mitigates, monitors and protects their operations. You’ll also want to make sure employees receive adequate training and qualifications.

But you’ll want to start by creating your own internal compliance program. The following are important pillars you’ll want to make sure to address.

1. Create a code. After understanding the company’s profile and risks according to the operating market, it’s time to create a code of ethics, conduct, policies and procedures to prevent irregularities at all levels. You’ll also want to establish procedures for detecting and reporting violations (such as alerts or red flags, whistleblower channels and whistleblower protection mechanisms) and have clear disciplinary measures for violations. Broadly publicize the integrity and protection program, along with offering training and refresher courses when standards are updated.

2. Prioritize risk management. It’s not enough just to have everything organized and active within the company. Know the fine details of the processes and structure, such as the performance of the main business partners and their level of interaction with the public sector—national or foreign.

3. Establish responsibility for integrity. All responsible parties must be identified and endowed with autonomy, independence and impartiality to ensure good operational progress. And they should be given direct access to the highest decision-making body of the company.

Commit To Compliance

A solid compliance program within a company is a mandatory and indispensable condition for growth and alignment with an ethical culture and respect for the laws. If you don’t have one already, or just need to update your existing one, now’s the time to establish one for the protection of your company.

