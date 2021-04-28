Creatine Monohydrate Market Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2026-Persistence Market Research

Creatine Monohydrate Market: Overview

Popularized as a performance-enhancing supplement beginning in the 1990s, Creatine is similar to protein in that it is a nitrogen-containing compound. Creatine Monohydrate is one of the most popular supplements used by people looking to build lean muscle mass, maximize performance and increase strength. Creatine Monohydrate has been recognized as a product that delivers on its promise of improved strength. Typically bought in flavored powders and mixed with liquid, it increases the body’s ability to produce energy rapidly. With more energy, a person can train harder and more often, producing faster results. Creatine is most effective in high-intensity training and explosive activities including weight training and sports that require short bursts of effort, such as sprinting, football, and baseball. Derived from the food a person eats (typically meat and fish) or formed endogenously (in the body) from the amino acids glycine, arginine and methionine. Creatine is one of the more successful supplements to hit the shelves.

Creatine Monohydrate Market: Key drivers

Creatine has been recognized by the scientific community and the hard training athlete as a product that delivers on its promise of improved strength and enhanced muscle size and it is one of the prominent drivers for the creatine monohydrate market. The core of this market are athletes. Sufferers of neurodegenerative disease, and those with naturally lower levels of creatine also use this product thereby enhancing its marketability as just a performance enhancer and further driving this market. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the global Creatine Monohydrate market.

Creatine Monohydrate Market: Possible Restraints

Though one of the more successful and comparatively safer supplements to hit the shelves, this product is not without its side effects. reports_bk_01_01_2020 of kidney damage, heart problems, muscle cramps and pulls, dehydration, and diarrhea, in addition to other negative side effects have been reported by consumers of creatine monohydrate, but these reports_bk_01_01_2020 are mostly of an anecdotal nature. The only clinically reported side effect of creatine monohydrate is weight gain, which typically, is a goal of end users. These restraints are likely to restrict the growth of the global Creatine Monohydrate market.

Creatine Monohydrate Market: Key players

NutraBio

AlzChem AG

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Zibo Lanjian

Shanghai Baosui

Shanghai Biosundrug

N&R Industries

Tianjin Tiancheng

Taicang Xinyue

Pingluo Sunshine

Suzhou Sanjian

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

