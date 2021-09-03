Create your own manga with this new app that everyone is talking about

If you’re an artist and a manga enthusiast at heart, you should indescribably enjoy Shueisha’s new app. We invite you to learn more about it and possibly register if you want to be one of the first to try it out. Become the mangaka you’ve always dreamed of!

A new application that will revolutionize the life of designers

In collaboration with Shonen Jump +, Shueisha has launched a smartphone app that is unique in the world. The World Maker app developed by Kayac Inc. allows anyone to draw manga professionally or as a simple hobby. The beta version of the application will be released soon and will already allow you to draw characters, backgrounds or speech bubbles.

If you have a smartphone or tablet, you can create your own manga (even in the beta version of the application) thanks to several steps to follow. There are several models available for this. To receive this beta version, you must register using the official World Maker Twitter account before September 5th. The start of the “closed” beta version is actually planned for September 8th and only registered users can benefit from it. For the others, you have to wait until September 22nd, the opening date of the Open Beta.

What was the purpose of this application?

By introducing this application, Shueisha wants to make sure that anyone who hesitates to bother creating manga doesn’t waste a single moment on gossip. The aim is also to establish a competition that makes it possible to create new talent. The competition in question runs from September 8th to October 8th and the results will be announced in December. The winner will take home 300,000 yen or around 2,300 euros.

And for your part, could you be interested in this type of application? Do you plan to test it? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section! And if you’re a seine fan, you can always find our previous article on the top 10 his in manga history.