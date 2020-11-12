Crazy deal with the powerful 3.1 Dolby Atmos DTS: X Sony HT-ZF9 soundbar

If you want to get the most out of your movies and series, this is what you should like. It refers to the high-end Sony HT-ZF9 soundbar that offers high-end performance.

Sony HT-ZF9: a 3.1 Dolby Atmos DTS: X soundbar

The Sony HT-ZF9 is not a soundbar like the others, it doesn’t offer 2.0 or 2.1, but 3.1! It also features high-definition Dolby Atmos DTS: X audio technology, so you can fully immerse yourself in the action with surround sound (7.1.2). In addition, it is equipped with 3 front speakers that reproduce vertical sound that spreads around you. And the subwoofer can be placed anywhere because it’s wireless! Different modes are available: cinema, sports, music or even game created by the developers of PlayStation.

In terms of connectivity, the latter has WiFi and Bluetooth so you can listen to your favorite playlist with your smartphone. However, you should also know that you can use this soundbar as a Google Home speaker thanks to its integration, Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality.

You should also know that it is 4K HDR compatible with the 4K HDR 18Gbps pass-through function and HDPC 2.2 system.

It normally takes 799 euros to get this 3.1 soundbar, but for now and through December 26th it has risen to 499 euros! If you prefer Samsung, we also have a premium soundbar on offer.

Why literally fall for this soundbar?

Sound quality system 3.1 radio cabinet!

