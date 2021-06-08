Craniosynostosis Treatment Market Remarkable Growth by 2028| Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc), Teleflex Incorporated, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation

Babies with very mild craniosynostosis might not need surgery. As the baby gets older and grows hair, the shape of the skull can become less noticeable. Sometimes, special medical helmets can be used to help mold the baby’s skull into a more regular shape.

It can cause significant deformity of the head shape over time because the skull bone at the fused suture cannot grow properly, while the brain is getting bigger underneath. The treatment for craniosynostosis is usually surgery.

The main treatment for craniosynostosis is surgery, usually within the first year of life. Surgery can help the skull to develop normally and allow space for the brain to develop. Without surgery, the shape may become more unusual, and this can lead to complications.

If not corrected, craniosynostosis can create pressure inside the skull (intracranial pressure). That pressure can lead to development problems, or to permanent brain damage. If not treated, most forms of craniosynostosis can have very serious results, including death.

Top Key Players:

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Ethicon Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc)

Teleflex Incorporated

Smith & Nephew

CONMED Corporation

Internacional Farmacéutica

Market segmentation:

By Disease Type (Sagittal Synostosis, Coronal Craniosynostosis, Metopic Synostosis, Lambdoid Synostosis)

By Cause (Syndromic Craniosynostosis and Nonsyndromic Craniosynostosis)

By Product Type (Single Suture, Double Suture, Complex Multi Suture)

By Treatment Type (Surgery, Drugs)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others)

