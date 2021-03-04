Craniomaxillofacial Devices Industry Growth 2021 Worldwide Industry Size, Share, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast till 2027

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is valued at USD 2386.9 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3562.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.89% over the forecast period.

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025- Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market during the forecast period.

Scope of Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Report-

Craniomaxillofacial is a special branch of orthopedic surgery that focuses on all the aspects of skull and facial disorder. The surgery is usually performed for the treatment of severe injury to the cranial and facial bones. Orthopedic devices are used for the prevention and/or cure of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders of the bones and joints. These devices comprise various implants, internal fixators, and external fixators. They are utilized in hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, ankle, foot, and spinal reconstruction or surgeries. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) orthopedic devices include fixation devices for cranial and maxillofacial bone fractures. Maxillofacial injuries include injuries to the facial skeleton and facial soft tissue. Cranial fractures are fractures in the skull bones, which consists of frontal, parietal, occipital, and temporal bones. Fractures in cranial and maxillofacial bones are caused as a result of a strong impact of an object on the skull because of road accidents, violence, falls, and sports injuries. With advances in technology, customized designs of implants have become easier. Using computer aided design (CAD), the actual shape of a patient’s organs can be 3D printed into an implant. Oxford Performance Materials (OPM), a U.S. based company, offers similar services for designing cranial mesh implants from PEEK material.

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market report is segmented based on product, implant type, materials, application, resorbability, end-users and by regional & country level. Based upon product, craniomaxillofacial devices market is classified into MF plate and screw fixation system, cranial flap fixation system, CMF distraction system, temporomandibular joint replacement system, thoracic fixation system, bone graft substitute system. Based upon implant type, the market is classified into standard implants and customized/patient-specific implants. Based upon location, the market is classified into internal fixators and external fixators. Based upon material, craniomaxillofacial devices market is classified into metals, bioabsorbable materials, ceramics and polymers. Based upon application, craniomaxillofacial devices market is classified into trauma reconstruction surgery, orthognathic surgery and plastic surgery. Based upon resorbability, the market is classified into resorbable fixators and non- resorbable fixators. Based upon end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

The regions covered in this craniomaxillofacial devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of craniomaxillofacial devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Top Vendors:

Craniomaxillofacial Devices market report covers prominent players like,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED

KLS Martin LP

Medtronic, Inc.

Medartis AG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Boston Medical Products, Inc.

Others.

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Dynamics–

Increasing number of people suffering from cranial, maxillofacial injuries is one of the major factors driving the market growth in the upcoming years. The number of cases of craniofacial fractures varies from country to country based on several demographic and socioeconomic factors. Likewise, introduction of minimally invasive maxillofacial surgery is expected to boost the demand for Craniomaxillofacial devices. According to the ASPS annual plastic surgery report, there were more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2018. In addition, increasing incidences of facial injuries caused due to traffic accidents, sport injuries, falls, assaults and motor car accidents is also supplementing the market growth. According to Medspace, sports-related facial injuries account for 8% of all facial soft tissue injuries, with approximately 11-40% of all sports injuries involving the face. However, high cost of the Craniomaxillofacial devices and surgeries may hamper the market growth. The Craniomaxillofacial surgeries are costly and unaffordable to the patients of low- and middle-income countries. In spite of that, with the integration of state-of-the-art 3D implants in cranial reconstructive operations to enhance adoption will create lucrative growth opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global Craniomaxillofacial devices market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to the introduction of technologically advanced cranial implants, increased geriatric population and healthcare spending in this region. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in United States, the population age 65 and over increased from 37.2 million in 2006 to 49.2 million in 2016 (a 33% increase) and is projected to almost double to 98 million in 2060.

Europe is projected to be the second largest market in the global craniomaxillofacial devices due to increasing demand for ambulatory activity and the prevalence of related infections, growing burden on the government to implement security guidelines and rising patient awareness in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Report–

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: MF Plate and Screw Fixation System, Cranial Flap Fixation System, CMF Distraction System, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement System, Thoracic Fixation System, Bone Graft Substitute System

By Implant Type: Standard Implants, Customized/Patient-specific Implants

By Location: Internal Fixators, External Fixators

By Materials: Metals, Bioabsorbable Materials, Ceramics, Polymers

By Application: Trauma Reconstruction Surgery, Orthognathic Surgery, Plastic Surgery

By Resorbability: Resorbable Fixators, Non- Resorbable Fixators

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

