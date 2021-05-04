Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2024

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global craniomaxillofacial devices market is growing at a CAGR of around 7% by 2025.

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices stand for the equipment deployed in several orthopedic surgeries. These devices are generally utilized for treating severe cranial and facial bone injuries using medical implants. The few variants of CMF implants are bone-graft substitutes, cranial flap fixtures, screws and bolts that are majorly used in CMF distraction, thoracic fixation and temporomandibular joint replacement. CMF devices are usually composed of metals, such as bioabsorbable polymers, steel and titanium, ceramics, etc. Other than orthopedic surgeries, these devices are also adopted in plastic surgery, neurosurgery, orthognathic and dental surgeries.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market/requestsample

The growing incidences of cranial fractures coupled with the rising inclination towards minimally-invasive (MI) facial reconstruction surgeries are augmenting the demand for CMF devices. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of CMF devices in the treatment of numerous neuro-oncology ailments, neurovascular disorders, spinal- or skull-based injuries, etc., is further catalyzing the craniomaxillofacial devices market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of deep brain stimulation procedures that involve CMF implants to cover the skull after inserting the electrode is also driving the product demand. Additionally, several technological innovations have led to the emergence of 3D printed implants and titanium cranial fixation systems that lower the risk of infection, which are further anticipated to bolster the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the craniomaxillofacial devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

OsteoMed

Medartis AG

Medtronic Inc.

KLS Martin

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

TMJ Concepts

Zimmer Biomet Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global craniomaxillofacial devices market on the basis of product type, material type, application, fixator type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cranial Flap Fixation Systems

Distraction Systems

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Systems

Thoracic Fixation Systems

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Systems

Bone-Graft Substitutes

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Metals and Alloys

Bioabsorbable Materials

Ceramics

Others

Breakup by Application:

Neurosurgery & ENT

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Others

Breakup by Fixator Type:

Based on Application Site Internal Fixators External Fixators

Based on Resorbability Resorbable Fixators Non-resorbable Fixators



Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market

Global Wearable Patch Market

Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800